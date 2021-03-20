Live

Almanac: The dust bowl

On May 11, 1934, a dust storm blowing from the Great Plains blanketed much of the nation’s Mid-Atlantic region due to decades of poor farming practices and chronic drought conditions. Charles Osgood reports.
