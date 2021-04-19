Live

Almanac: Nikola Tesla

One-hundred-and-sixty years ago today, Nikola Tesla was born to a Serbian family in southeastern Europe. The scientist and budding engineer made breakthroughs in radio and electricity that are still making waves today, as Charles Osgood reports.
