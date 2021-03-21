Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: Missile mail

On June, 8 1959, an unmanned missile launched from a submarine delivered 3,000 pieces of U.S. mail to Mayport, Fla. As it turned out, that first test of "missile mail" was also the last. Lee Cowan reports.
