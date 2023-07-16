New documentary explores history and legacy of baseball's Negro leagues

Desperate search for nursing student who called 911 from side of freeway

At least 3 dead in Pennsylvania flash flooding

Pennsylvania inmate captured over a week after making his escape

U.S. woman found safe nearly 8 months after being kidnapped in Mexico

Zoe Saldaña on "Special Ops: Lioness" – Action that's down-to-earth

7.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in Alaska, triggering brief tsunami warning

Christopher Nolan on J. Robert Oppenheimer, "the most important person who ever lived"

How a Chevy, a strand of hair and a pizza box led police to the Gilgo Beach suspect

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

Almanac: July 16 "Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On