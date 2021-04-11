Live

Almanac: Grandma Moses

On Dec. 13, 1961, the artist known as "Grandma Moses" died at the age of 101. Born in 1860, Anna Mary Robertson Moses had no formal training in art, but she left the world more than 1,600 paintings to admire. Charles Osgood reports.
