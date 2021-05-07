Live

Almanac: Designer Raymond Loewy

On November 5, 1893, designer Raymond Loewy was born in Paris. "The Father of Streamlining" would transform locomotives, automobiles and household appliances into objects of unparalleled, sleek beauty. Jane Pauley reports.
