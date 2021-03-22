Live

Almanac: Captain Kidd

On July 6, 1699, the notorious pirate William Kidd was arrested in Boston for piracy and murder. Hanged in 1701, his body was tarred and hung by chains on the bank of the Thames as a warning to other sailors for good measure. Charles Osgood reports.
