Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: A cautionary Mother's Day tale

On May 10, 1977, Joan Crawford died of a heart attack in New York City. The following year, her relationship with her daughter became the subject of Christina Crawford's tell-all, "Mommie Dearest." Charles Osgood reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.