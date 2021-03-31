Live

Watch CBSN Live

Allison Williams defends dad Brian Williams

Allison Williams, daughter of embattled NBC anchor Brian Williams, defended her dad during an interview at New York's 92nd Street Y with Seth Meyers. CBSN's Nancy Cordes and Elaine Quijano show us what she said about her father's scandal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.