Allison Janney and Chuck Lorre talk CBS' new primetime lineup CBS is unveiling its new primetime lineup with six new series for the fall and 23 shows returning. "Mom," starring Allison Janney will return and "The Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre has a new spin-off show,"Young Sheldon," about genius Sheldon Cooper about going to high school at nine. Janney and Lorre join "CBS This Morning" to discuss "Young Sheldon" and the decision to give the Emmy campaign money for "Mom" to Planned Parenthood.