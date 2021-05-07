Live

Alleged cop impersonator pulls over cop

A man in Kentucky faces charges after he forced another vehicle to pull over and pretended to be a police officer. Unfortunately for him, he pulled over an actual officer who was off duty. WLKY-TV has the story.
