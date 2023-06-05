House Oversight Committee to view document related to alleged Biden bribery scheme, sources say FBI director Christopher Wray will allow GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and ranking member Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland to review a previously subpoenaed document said to focus on an alleged bribery scheme involving Joe Biden during his time as vice president, sources tell CBS News. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.