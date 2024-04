"All the parties at the table have failed" to free those held by Hamas, mother of hostage says Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose 23-year-old son Hersh was taken hostage by Hamas, tells "Face the Nation" that the amount of time that the hostages are being held is "actually a complete failure on everybody's part." "All the parties at the table have failed to get these 133 souls back home," she added.