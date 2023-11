All pandas in U.S. zoos are heading back to China, threatening five decades of "Panda Diplomacy" The three giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., are returning to China. Soon, there may not be any pandas in American zoos. CBS News National Correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on how rising tensions between the two superpowers may threaten one of the most popular attractions at American zoos.