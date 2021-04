All-female flight crew inspires new generation to aim high Air India is celebrating a possible world record on a flight to the United States. The airline says a trip this week from New Delhi to San Francisco is the longest-ever with all women pilots. Women make up only about 6.5 percent of all pilots in this country. Major U.S. airlines are looking to replace as many 18,000 retiring pilots over the next seven years. Kris Van Cleave reports.