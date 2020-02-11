Many NH primary voters are still undecided Election watchers are tensely waiting to see how New Hampshire’s primary will play out after the mess surrounding the previous week’s Iowa caucus. CBS News’ latest numbers show less than half of likely Democratic voters have made up their minds, meaning Pete Buttigieg, who left Iowa with momentum, could swing uncommitted voters and inch past Bernie Sanders, who would benefit from a high turnout due to his enthusiastic base. Ed O’Keefe is at a polling station where early morning voters will begin deciding the candidates’ fates.