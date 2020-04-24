All eyes on Georgia as pandemic restrictions begin to be lifted Georgia Republican Representative Doug Collins questions his GOP Governor Brian Kemp's move to open some businesses Friday, as the country tensely watches what happens to the state on the first day of lifting lockdown restrictions. In New York, where hospitalizations are down, Governor Cuomo condemned Senator Mitch McConnell's suggestion that states could declare bankruptcy rather than get a federal bailout. Mark Strassmann looks at several states around the country to see how they are handling the pandemic.