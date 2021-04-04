Live

All about the chocolate diet hoax

Science Magazine correspondent John Bohannon discusses the "chocolate hoax" that became one of the biggest bogus health stories ever. He tells CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano the hoax was created by a fake research team.
