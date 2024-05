Alito rejects calls to recuse himself from Trump, Jan. 6 cases amid flag controversy Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he will not remove himself from two cases involving former President Donald Trump after reports about two flags that flew outside his homes that Democrats say created an appearance of impropriety. The flags were an upside-down American flag and a separate "Appeal to Heaven" flag, according to the New York Times. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more.