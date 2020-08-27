Alice Johnson prepares for RNC speech on criminal justice reform The final night of the Republican National Convention will feature a powerful plea for criminal justice reform from someone who knows the system from the inside. 65-year-old Alice Marie Johnson spent 22 years in prison, after receiving a live sentence for a first time, nonviolent drug and money laundering conviction. Two years ago, President Trump granted her clemency after Kim Kardashian West brought the case to him. Vladimir Duthiers spoke to Johnson about her long journey to freedom and her new fight.