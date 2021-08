Alexander Vindman says "I knew right away what I had to do" on Trump's infamous call with Zelenskyy Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is revealing more details about that now-infamous phone call between former President Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vindman, the former director for European affairs for the U.S. National Security Council, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about his new book, "Here, Right Matters."