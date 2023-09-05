Watch CBS News

Alex Murdaugh's attorneys ask for new trial

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer convicted of killing his wife and son, are calling for a new trial. They allege a court clerk improperly tampered with the jury during his trial. Mark Strassmann reports.
