Alex Murdaugh double murder trial resuming: CBS News Flash Feb. 27, 2023 Court resumes in South Carolina after defendant Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense for two days. He’s charged with killing his wife and son. If you get health care coverage through Medicaid, you might be one of 14 million Americans at risk of losing that coverage over the next year because states are set to resume checking everyone's eligibility. And “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won nearly everything at the SAG Awards.