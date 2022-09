Alex Jones' second Sandy Hook trial underway Day two of Alex Jones' second defamation trial for calling the Sandy Hook mass shooting a hoax is underway. His latest trial comes after a Texas jury ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the victims last month. Kaysia Earley, the founding attorney of and a criminal defense and civil rights attorney for Earley Law Firm, joined CBS News to discuss the trial.