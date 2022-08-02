Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas Courts in Connecticut and Texas are holding trials to determine how much radio host Alex Jones owes the families people who were killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, who won defamation cases against him. His company filed for bankruptcy Friday. Vinoo Varghese, a Wall Street criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor who is on the teaching faculty at Harvard Law, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain how both sides are approaching the cases.