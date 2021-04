Aleppo boy finally gets surgery, two weeks after he was hurt in airstrike The Syrian government's relentless shelling of Aleppo left seven-year-old Abdul Ghani Tarab with shrapnel wounds. The bombings also destroyed the remaining hospitals in rebel-held Aleppo. Tarab is just now getting surgery, two weeks later. Thousands of civilians are still in danger as Aleppo is close to falling. Debora Patta reports.