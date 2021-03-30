Live

Alcohol can help the heart, study finds

Scientists at Harvard found that consuming up to seven drinks per week can lower the risk of heart failure in middle-aged people. Also, most Americans say they are overweight. Brian Webb reports on the day's top health stories.
