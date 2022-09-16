Watch CBS News

Alaska braces for strongest storm in years

Alaska is bracing for one of the most powerful storms to hit the state in over a decade. A Pacific typhoon is bringing strong winds, heavy rains and huge waves to the western part of the state. Inland areas could get walloped with heavy snow.
