Alaska Airlines plane had restrictions placed on it prior to fuselage piece blowing off An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday when a door plug blew off the side of the plane midflight, leaving a gaping hole, but miraculously no one was injured. Sunday night, the NTSB said pressurization warning lights had been reported on three earlier flights on the same plane, leading to restrictions on the types of flights the plane could operate. New York Times investigative journalist Mark Walker joined CBS News to discuss the investigation into the incident.