Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment door plug blew off Alaska Airlines and United Airlines say they have found loose bolts inside several door plugs on their Boeing 737 Max 9 fleets. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more on the investigation. Then, Kelly Bartlett, a passenger who was on the Alaska flight when a section of the plane's fuselage blew off in midair, joins CBS News to recount the incident.