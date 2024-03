Alabama sculpture park evokes history of slavery In Montgomery, Alabama, a long-neglected plot of land, wedged between a maze of train tracks and the river, has been transformed into the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park – 17 acres filled with nearly 50 sculptures by world-famous artists like Kehinde Wiley, Hank Willis Thomas, Simone Leigh and Rose B. Simpson. It's the latest installation by the Equal Justice Initiative to evoke the history and repercussions of slavery in America. Correspondent Mark Whitaker reports.