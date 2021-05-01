Live

Alabama executes man for 1982 murder-for-hire

Tommy Arthur, an inmate once called the "Houdini" of Alabama's death row for escaping seven past execution dates through legal challenges, was put to death early Friday for a 1982 murder-for-hire shooting.
