Alabama draws new congressional map with 1 majority-Black district, defying Supreme Court Alabama lawmakers on Friday refused to create a second majority-Black district while approving a new congressional map. The move appears to defy a recent Supreme Court order that said a map with only one majority-Black district out of seven likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. Kareem Crayton, senior director for voting and representation at the Brennan Center, joined CBS News to discuss.