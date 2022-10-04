Watch CBS News

Alabama challenge to Voting Rights Act heard by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a lawsuit in Alabama that could have a significant impact on voting rights moving forward. The suit was filed by the state, challenging a federal court's decision invalidating Alabama's congressional map for potentially violating the law. Alan Jenkins, a professor of practice at Harvard Law School, where he teaches courses on Supreme Court jurisprudence, joined CBS News to discuss the case.
