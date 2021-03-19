Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sharpton tries to clarify role as FBI informant

At a news conference on Tuesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton addressed his role in assisting a joint FBI-NYPD investigation in the 1980s. Sharpton said he was threatened by "music industry goons" years ago and went to the government for protection.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.