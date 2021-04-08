Live

Watch CBSN Live

Al Hirschfeld's legendary drawings

A new exhibit in New York City outlines the nine decades of creation by the renowned artist Al Hirschfeld, with wall-to-wall caricatures of Hollywood and Broadway stars. Faith Sallie gets to the bottom line of Hirschfeld's enduring appeal.
