Al Gore on why climate change is a national security threat In our series, Issues That Matter, we take a closer look at climate change. Former Vice President Al Gore has spent decades working on this global issue, winning a Nobel Peace Prize for his work. Gore joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the U.S. still might meet its Paris climate accord commitments despite pulling out of the agreement, the climate-related national security issues facing the world today and what he thinks is driving the opposition who don't believe in global warming.