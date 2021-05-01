Live

Watch CBSN Live

Al Franken on forbidden words in the Senate

In this web extra, Minnesota Senator Al Franken discusses protocols which preclude him from using certain language in the Senate about his fellow Senators, such as Ted Cruz of Texas. But as becomes obvious, he and Chip Reid are not IN the Senate.
