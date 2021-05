Report: Rep. Conyers settled sex harassment complaint in 2015 The longest-serving member in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), is denying accusations of sexual harassment. The denial came after BuzzFeed News reported Conyers paid a woman more than $27,000 from his office budget to settle a complaint in 2015. Washington Post congressional reporter Sean Sullivan joins CBSN with reaction from Capitol Hill.