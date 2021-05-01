Live

Airlines rush to swap terminals at LAX

It's moving day at Los Angeles International Airport. The world's fourth busiest airport begins what is slated to be the largest terminal swap in history at an active airport, and Delta Air Lines is footing the entire bill. Kris Van Cleave reports.
