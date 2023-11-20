Watch CBS News

Airlines prepare for busy Thanksgiving

Airlines are gearing up for what they expect to be the busiest Thanksgiving ever. Meanwhile, AAA predicts more than 49 million Americans will drive to their Thanksgiving destination. Kris Van Cleave takes a look at the busy travel week.
