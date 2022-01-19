U.S. airlines express concerns over 5G service rollout near airports Two major wireless companies are moving ahead with their plans to launch 5G cell phone networks on Wednesday. But they will delay the rollout near some U.S. airports. Airlines warn the technology could impact a plane's landing instruments and lead to significant interruptions. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Dallas. Then, Drew FitzGerald, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Errol Barnett to discuss.