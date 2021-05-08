Airbnb guests find hidden cameras in rentals

Live

Airbnb is tackling privacy concerns after several customers found hidden cameras at their rental properties. Airbnb requires hosts to disclose to guests prior to their stay if they have any cameras on their property. Anna Werner reports.
