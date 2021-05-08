Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Cyberattack prompts major pipeline operator to halt operations
India's COVID deaths hit record high amid calls for nationwide lockdown
DHS scraps Trump-era plan to collect more biometric data from immigrants
Bomb near school in Afghan capital kills at least 25
200 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli police, medics say
Judge limits footage family can see of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
Senate committee to hold markup on controversial voting bill
Atlanta mayor explains decision not to run for reelection
Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Airbnb guests find hidden cameras in rentals
Airbnb is tackling privacy concerns after several customers found hidden cameras at their rental properties. Airbnb requires hosts to disclose to guests prior to their stay if they have any cameras on their property. Anna Werner reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On