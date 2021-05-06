Airbnb CEO on locals offering "experiences," international expansion Airbnb provides a worldwide online platform to connect guests with private room and home rentals. Founded in 2008, the company is now valued at more than $30 billion. Airbnb plans expand its platform to include online restaurant reservations and local sight-seeing opportunities. The company is announcing more than 150 new experiences in New York City. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his company's success and its path forward.