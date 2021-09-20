Air Force to review investigation into deadly Kabul air strike mistake U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the Air Force to appoint a three star general to review Central Command's investigation into an airstrike that mistakenly killed civilians in Afghanistan instead of the ISIS-K fighters. Dan Lamothe, The Washington Post's Pentagon and U.S. military reporter, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what relatives of the victims are requesting from the U.S. government.