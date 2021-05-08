Air Force Academy chief responds to CBS News sexual assault report A six-month CBS News investigation into sexual assault allegations at the U.S. Air Force Academy revealed more than a dozen claims from current and former cadets who said they faced retaliation for reporting assaults. A former top official on sexual assault says she believes the academy undercounts sexual assault cases. The Air Force Academy's new superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, joins "CBS This Morning" to respond to the investigation. Silveria says he's "disgusted" by the sexual assault reports, but he also says "I don't think there problems" with sexual assault at the academy and how it handles the cases.