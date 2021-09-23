WorldView: Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt An investigation is underway into a possible assassination attempt in Ukraine targeting a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The World Health Organization says air pollution is more dangerous than previously believed. France and the U.S. seek to repair a diplomatic rift. And the U.S. Olympic Committee says all athletes must be vaccinated for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. CBS News' Ian Lee joins CBSN AM with a roundup from London.