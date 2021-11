Ai Weiwei on writing his family history in new memoir: "I kind of feel I can disappear anytime" Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei speaks with Anthony Mason about writing his first memoir, "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows," and telling the history of China through his own family's story. They discuss his artistic influences, clashes with the Chinese government, and his family's longtime fight against authoritarianism.