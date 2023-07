AI could replace 30% of work hours by 2030, new research finds Activities that account for up to 30% of hours worked across the U.S. could become automated by 2030, new research from the McKinsey Global Institute finds. Office support, food service and customer service employment are among jobs that could see a sharp decline in hours for Americans. Kweilin Ellingrud, senior partner and director of the McKinsey Global Institute, joined CBS News with more on the findings.