Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes Two of the three White men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole in a state trial. Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, received 35 years in the federal case.